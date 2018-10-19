Truck drives into child’s bedroom of Montgomery home

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Crystal Agee said one her 10-year-old son was in his room playing a video game when a track barreled through the wall a little after 2 a.m. on Saturday.
“It sounded like a tornado,” Agee said. “That’s just how loud and scary it was.”
Agee said, just five minutes before the crash, her 3-year-old son had left the room to come ask her question. The space where the truck entered her house was where his bed sat.
“I just thank God that they’re both still here,” said Agee. “I hate to think about if it had gone another way.”
Agee said she is thankful neither of her children were injured. However, she said she is angry that the driver of the truck, who she said smelled of alcohol, left the scene of the accident.
“He ran into the home, and he tried to back out of the house,” said Agee. “He couldn’t make it out of the home, so he got out and ran. I guess he ran home…he came back later that night, I guess to see if his truck was still here. I called the police to return, and they questioned him and let him go."
Although Agee said police spoke with the person she believes to be the driver, MPD told WSFA 12 News the department has not identified a driver in the incident.
Work has already started to make repairs to the homes, and Agee said workers told her it should be finished in two weeks. However, she said she and her children are still shaken up about what happened.
“They wake up in the night with night terrors,” said Agee. “It’s been hard over the past few days. This is going to be a process.”
She said she plans to move out of the house soon and is trying to find a place where her kids feel safe.
She set up a GoFundMe page to help with her move. Here is the link if you would like to donate.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.