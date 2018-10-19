2018 Toys for Tots registration opened

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Toys for Tots registration for the 2018 holiday season is happening now.
Toys for Tots Registration in Madison County for the 2018 season will be held at 140 Sparkman Drive, Bldg 140, Huntsville, AL 35805
- October 18th 8:00 a.m. -6:00p.m.
- October 19th 8:00 a.m. - 6:00p.m.
- October 20th 8:00 a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Limestone County registration will be held at 419 South Marion Street. Athens, AL 35611
- November 7th 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- November 8th 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 PM
Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin, or Marion counties registration. For more information please call 2-1-1
- October 23th 9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- October 24th 9:00 am - 3:30 p.m.
- October 25th 9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Government issued ID – Drivers license or passport
- Children Birth certificate – NO PHOTO COPIES
- Proof of Income –pay stub, letter from unemployment, letter from food stamp office showing amount received per month
- Proof of residence – lease, phone bill, electric bill
- Social Security card for parent registering and for each child being registered.
- If you are not the birth parent you must show legal documentation of guardianship (court documents)
- Ages birth-15 will be accepted
