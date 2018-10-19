New stats & new law in AL to combat human trafficking

Lim is a 14-year veteran of law enforcement with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. After his career in law enforcement, he worked with non-profit organizations providing services to victims of human trafficking. He was the vice president of justice and restoration with Saving Innocence, an organization in Los Angeles that works with juvenile victims of sex trafficking. He also served as the chief operating officer of End Slavery Tennessee in Nashville, where he worked with victims of both sex and labor trafficking and operated safe-houses. Lim has served internationally as a volunteer in the Middle East, Kenya, Cambodia and the Philippines as a security consultant for victims of police abuse and he worked in an undercover capacity in brothels and massage parlors to help victims of human trafficking.