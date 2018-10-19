Narcan being advertised as available to all

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The company that manufacturers Narcan, a nasal spray which counters the effects of an opioid overdose, launched a media campaign in eight U.S. markets, including Birmingham, advertising the wide use availability of the over-the-counter of the drug.
“As far as the drug being available over the counter for family members to administer to loved ones, I think that should be celebrated,” said Lt. Clay Hammac, Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force.
While Lt. Hammac likes the idea, he also wants people to realize Narcan isn’t the answer to addiction.
“There is a question of how many times we are going to continue to offer Narcan to a patient, Well, my suggestion would be always, but let’s not use this as an opportunity to distract us from recovery based programs. Recovery is what’s critical,” he said.
