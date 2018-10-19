Liz Hurley’s daughter talks about her mother’s breast cancer journey

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - The Liz Hurley Ribbon Run will be held this Saturday October the 20, 2018. All week we’ve been surprising Liz by speaking with her loved ones about her journey.
WAFF spoke with Liz’s daughter Olivia who says her mom is an amazing woman who uses her platform to help others fight cancer.
Olivia Hargrove and her mother Liz Hurley share an unbreakable bond, some people say they share the same face. Hargrove says she was just 6 years old when her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. She says watching her mom fight cancer was an uphill battle, but she never let it get her down.
Hargrove says that Liz's cancer was aggressive and needed aggressive treatment which caused her to lose her hair. The battle put stress on the entire Hargrove family but love and support always got them through. Hargrove says when she knew her mom was feeling her worst she would try to make her laugh.
“When I would go in her bathroom and I would see wigs laying on the I would pick them up and put them on because I knew it would make her laugh, says, Hargrove.”
Playtime is over now for Olivia Hargrove. She says her mom is a 20-year cancer survivor but in the back of her mind she fears getting cancer herself.
I’m 25 years old now and I don’t really want to think that far ahead but my mom and I have talked about being proactive which is something that she is very encouraging about, says, Hargrove."
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.