Huntsville police have charged a man with murder

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - On Thursday Huntsville Police arrested forty-eight year old Gerry Dean Young for murder.
The investigation began on September 4th as an assault of fifty-three year old Anthony Ray Samuel. He was found in the backyard of an address at the 600 block of Frederick Ave around 7:30 am that morning.
HPD Investigators were informed the victim was allegedly assaulted by another male with an unknown weapon.
It was alleged the two were involved in a relationship with the same female.
The victim was later transported from Huntsville Hospital to the VA Hospital in Birmingham due to the nature of his injuries (severe head trauma).
Approximately 2 weeks later doctors at the VA hospital contacted HPD stating that the victim had passed away.
HPD investigators then opened a murder investigation and had several witnesses come forward that has led to this arrest.
The US Marshals Task Force and HPD worked to locate Young for several days and found him at a residence of an acquaintance on Myrtlewood Dr Thursday where the murder warrant was served.
