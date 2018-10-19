Huntsville Hospital offers a new treatment for those with irregular heart rhythms

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A new treatment at Huntsville Hospital hopes to better help those with irregular heart rhythms.
Atrial Fibrillation is the most common arrhythmia in people over 50.
Medication is usually the first line of treatment, but when medications don't work many people turn to a treatment called ablation.
That’s traditionally done using a burning catheter, but the new treatment is done with a cryoballoon, and one doctor says it’s pretty effective.
Dr. Michael Kaufmann, cardiac electrophysiology, Huntsville Hospital heart center
"It's not a cure, we don't have a cure for atrial fibrillation... if they have a successful procedure.:
The doctor also says with the new treatment there is a lower chance of needing a second procedure, compared to the burning catheter.
