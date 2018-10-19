Hazmat operation concludes at Guntersville poultry processing plant

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A nearly 36 hour long saga is over as crews are now cleaning up and preparing to go home after a fire and gas leak at a Guntersville poultry processing plant.
Fire department officials say they believe this is the longest hazmat operation they’ve ever been a part of.
Crews continued to work to resolve ammonia gas concerns from the Pilgrim’s Pride plant in Guntersville on Friday. It all started with a fire inside the plant Thursday around 5:25 am.
When the fire was extinguished, it was learned there was an ammonia gas leak. Efforts to stop the leak were extensive and exhausting.
Fire officials say they were finally able to get them stopped and began ventilating the facility on Friday. That was finally accomplished around 4 pm when fire crews turned the building back over to the company. Fire officials say it’s all clear for area residents now.
“Crews worked here overnight last night, monitoring it, making sure that it was clear. No evacuations are planned for today and everyone is able to move freely throughout the area,” said Guntersville Fire Marshal Buddy Pettry.
We’ve reached out to Pilgrim’s Pride for a comment but have not yet gotten a response.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.