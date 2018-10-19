Free breast and cervical screenings being offered to eligible women

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 19, 2018 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 3:13 PM

(WAFF) - Women who qualify can receive free breast and cervical cancer screening services from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

Services include a pelvic exam, pap smear, clinical breast exam, mammogram, and diagnostic services, including ultrasound.

Those who meet certain age and income requirements are eligible to receive the services.

You can find a list of eligibility requirements on the ADPH website.

ADPH is also able to provide breast cancer screening services to women age 40-64 through funds available for the current grant year.

