Franklin County man on trial for allegedly murdering a toddler

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - We have been following the case of the murder of a Franklin County child for more than two years. Shannon Gargis is charged with capital murder.
District Attorney Joey Rushing says this was one of the most serious cases in Franklin County history.
Details of how 22-month old Serenity Renfroe died are shocking. Rushing says a state forensics autopsy indicated Serenity died from blunt force trauma to the head. Rushing says there were more than 100 bruises on her body which showed signs of abuse. Rushing says during the trial the jury will hear witness testimony and evidence that will proves Gargis killed the little girl.
Gargis’s girlfriend Haley Renfroe gave emotional testimony about the night she found her daughter dead. Renfroe says she found daughter unresponsive next to Gargis. She testified Gargis wouldn’t let her call 911 because he said he would go to jail.
We will continue to follow the trial and update you with the latest informaton. In Franklin County Levi Harvey WAFF 48 News.
