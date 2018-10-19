Cool start, warm finish to Friday; Rain moves in overnight

Temperatures this morning are starting off into the 40s for most of us, but there are a few spots into the low 50s under clear skies. Throughout the day today wind will turn to the south and that’ll pull in more of that warmth and a little more humidity by this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures could climb into the mid to upper 70s, and we could even see some spots get close to 80 degrees. Expect sunshine through midday but clouds are expected to build as we move on into the late afternoon and evening. This will all be ahead of a cold front that starts to move in from the northwest late this evening which will bring a chance at rain overnight and into early parts of Saturday.