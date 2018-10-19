Cool start, warm finish to Friday; Rain moves in overnight

Happy Friday! It is another cool morning where you’ll need your jacket as you walk out the door, but you won’t need one this afternoon!
Temperatures this morning are starting off into the 40s for most of us, but there are a few spots into the low 50s under clear skies. Throughout the day today wind will turn to the south and that’ll pull in more of that warmth and a little more humidity by this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures could climb into the mid to upper 70s, and we could even see some spots get close to 80 degrees. Expect sunshine through midday but clouds are expected to build as we move on into the late afternoon and evening. This will all be ahead of a cold front that starts to move in from the northwest late this evening which will bring a chance at rain overnight and into early parts of Saturday.
We will wake up to scattered showers on Saturday morning but overall it does look to clear the Valley by 10 AM or so. There will be much cooler temperatures and clear skies on the backside of this cold front. We will feel that Sunday morning and into the afternoon. Also, it looks like Monday will likely be the coolest morning we have seen this season with a chance that we could see areas of frost!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
