Cool front on the way; rain moves in for Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -It will be a very mild and seasonable day out there today with plenty of sunshine through the middle of the day.
High temperatures this afternoon will likely climb into the mid to upper 60s, possibly even the low 70s in some spots.
Wind out of the north today will shift to the south for Friday which will drive in a little more warmth as we head on into the afternoon.
We are expecting our temperatures to climb into the mid-70s Friday due to that south wind, and some spots could be even warmer than that. Don’t be surprised if we see a few spots sneak into the low 80s.
Clouds will start to build as we go throughout the day on Friday and that’ll bring a chance at some rain by the late evening and overnight into early Saturday.
Rainfall does look to end some point Saturday morning. Right now it looks like it could possibly end by 8 o’clock, which would be great news for the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run!
That rain will be with a cold front that moves through during the day on Saturday.
That means we’ve will be even cooler Sunday and then again in the Monday morning. Temperatures Monday morning could be into the upper 30s Monday morning.