Cam Newton statue at AU found with Alabama flags

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - NFL player Cam Newton is being dragged back in the infamous rivalry between Alabama and Auburn in a bizarre way.
The former Auburn quarterback’s statue outside of the university’s Jordan-Hare Stadium was found with a men’s athletic supporter and two Alabama flags strapped to it earlier this week.
The campus newspaper, The Auburn Plainsman, says police are investigating the incident
Social media appears amused by the statue incident as it’s pumping up fans for the rivalry game on Nov. 24.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.