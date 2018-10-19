Calhoun Community College to Host Carpenter Technology Meet and Greet

By Kathryn Rickmeyer | October 19, 2018 at 9:17 AM CDT - Updated October 19 at 9:17 AM

Decatur, AL (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College will host a meet and greet event with Carpenter Technology Corporation on Monday, October 22, 2018, in the Advanced Technology Center located on the college’s Decatur campus.

Registration begins at 5:00 pm, with the program following at 5:30 pm. The event is free and open to public.

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a leading producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, nickel and cobalt based super alloys, stainless steels, alloy steels and tool steels.

Carpenter’s high-performance materials and advanced process solutions are an integral part of critical applications used within the aerospace, transportation, medical and energy markets, among other markets.

Building on its history of innovation, Carpenter’s wrought and powder technology capabilities support a range of next-generation products and manufacturing techniques, including novel magnetic materials and additive manufacturing.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about current and future employment opportunities with Carpenter as well as meet with company representatives,” commented Kelli Morris, Calhoun’s director of career services and cooperative learning.

Participants are encouraged to bring copies of their updated resume for the following immediate openings at Carpenter’s Tanner facility:

* Immersion Ultrasonic Testing Operator

* Mechanical Maintenance Technician

* Electrical Maintenance Technician

* Production Technician

For more information, contact Kelli Morris at kelli.morris@calhoun.edu

