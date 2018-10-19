Bunnies ‘Intrude’ Huntsville’s Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A group of giant, inflatable, bunnies are taking over Huntsville’s Big Spring Park for the next 10 days.
The public art exhibit is the work of Australian artist Amanda Parer. The exhibit, which is made possible through the work of Arts Huntsville and Downtown Huntsville Inc., has been displayed in major cities across the world.
The 10 to 23-foot tall rabbits are a product of Parer’s experience with the invasive species in her native country of Australia. The animals are meant to spark a sense of wonder and fantasy for audiences of all ages.
The display, titled ‘Intrude’, will stand from Friday, October 19 through Sunday, October 28.
