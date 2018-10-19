ALDOT warns Tuscaloosa drives of upcoming road closure-related work on I-59/20

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation approved lane closures to allow the contractor to set girders for the bridge on Interstate 59/20 at Exit 73 in Tuscaloosa.
The left turn lane on McFarland Boulevard (US-82) eastbound to I-20/59 northbound will be partially closed from Monday at 8 p.m. until Thursday at 5 a.m. However, the turning movement will be allowed.
McFarland Boulevard, directly under the interstate, will be closed in both directions from Tuesday until Friday between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. only. It will then remain closed around the clock beginning Friday at 11 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site to assist with traffic.
The interstate entrance and exit ramps will remain open at all times. All interstate lanes will be open during daylight hours, but the traveling public should be aware of the following nighttime closures at Exit 73:
Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday: The left lane of I-20/59 southbound will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The right lane will have a rolling roadblock from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., but will be opened at 20-minute intervals to allow traffic through.
Thursday and Friday: The left lane of I-20/59 northbound will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The right lane will have a rolling roadblock from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., but will be opened at 20-minute intervals to allow traffic through.
This work is part of the add lanes and bridge replacement project from near Exit 73 to near Exit 77 that is intended to improve safety, mobility and commerce. It is expected to be completed by December 2020.
Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use Skyland Boulevard (US-11), Interstate 359, Highway 215 or other alternate routes.
