AL Supreme Court upholds conviction of man sentenced in wife, unborn child’s murder
Jessie Phillips is charged with capital murder in the death of his wife and unborn child.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 19, 2018 at 5:37 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 5:37 PM

(WAFF) - A capital murder conviction for a man accused of murdering his wife and unborn child has been upheld.

Attorney General Steve Marshall says that the conviction of 38-year-old Jessie Livell Phillips has been upheld by the Alabama Supreme Court.

Phillips was sentenced death in 2016 after he was accused of fatally shooting his pregnant wife, 23-year-old Erica Droze Phillips in Guntersville in 2009.

This was the first to be prosecuted in Alabama under the Brody Act, which says that a person may be prosecuted for murder of an unborn baby who is killed.

