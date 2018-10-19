AL Supreme Court upholds conviction of man sentenced in wife, unborn child’s murder

(WAFF) - A capital murder conviction for a man accused of murdering his wife and unborn child has been upheld.
Attorney General Steve Marshall says that the conviction of 38-year-old Jessie Livell Phillips has been upheld by the Alabama Supreme Court.
Phillips was sentenced death in 2016 after he was accused of fatally shooting his pregnant wife, 23-year-old Erica Droze Phillips in Guntersville in 2009.
This was the first to be prosecuted in Alabama under the Brody Act, which says that a person may be prosecuted for murder of an unborn baby who is killed.
