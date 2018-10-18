17 North Alabama Zaxby’s will be donating sales to hurricane relief efforts

10 percent of sales will be donated to the American Red Cross for disaster relief efforts

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 18, 2018 at 10:31 AM CDT - Updated October 18 at 10:35 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - 10 percent of sales from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. today at seventeen participating Zaxby’s locations will be donated to the American Red Cross’s hurricane relief efforts.

Zaxby’s raised $135,000 through similar fundraiser efforts for hurricane disaster relief after Hurricane Florence, and more than $200,000 in 2017 after Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Below is a complete list of participating locations in North Alabama:

  • 100 Ivory Place, Madison
  • 11456 Highway 431 N., Guntersville
  • 1025 N. Memorial Parkway NE, Huntsville
  • 366 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence
  • 2830 Spring Ave., Decatur
  • 24729 John T. Reid Parkway, Scottsboro
  • 2770 Carl T. Jones Drive, Huntsville
  • 221 French Farms Blvd., Athens
  • 6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
  • 2017 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals
  • 2221 Highway 431, Boaz
  • 8586 U.S. Highway 72 W, Madison 
  • 410 Grant Street SE, Decatur
  • 14605 U.S. Highway 231-431, Hazel Green
  • 2725 Cloverdale Road, Florence
  • 351 Highway 31 NW, Hartselle
  • 2181 Winchester Road, Huntsville

Guests are also able to donate to the American Red Cross by visiting redcross.org/zaxbys.

