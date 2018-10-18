17 North Alabama Zaxby’s will be donating sales to hurricane relief efforts

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - 10 percent of sales from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. today at seventeen participating Zaxby’s locations will be donated to the American Red Cross’s hurricane relief efforts.
Zaxby’s raised $135,000 through similar fundraiser efforts for hurricane disaster relief after Hurricane Florence, and more than $200,000 in 2017 after Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.
- 100 Ivory Place, Madison
- 11456 Highway 431 N., Guntersville
- 1025 N. Memorial Parkway NE, Huntsville
- 366 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence
- 2830 Spring Ave., Decatur
- 24729 John T. Reid Parkway, Scottsboro
- 2770 Carl T. Jones Drive, Huntsville
- 221 French Farms Blvd., Athens
- 6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
- 2017 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals
- 2221 Highway 431, Boaz
- 8586 U.S. Highway 72 W, Madison
- 410 Grant Street SE, Decatur
- 14605 U.S. Highway 231-431, Hazel Green
- 2725 Cloverdale Road, Florence
- 351 Highway 31 NW, Hartselle
- 2181 Winchester Road, Huntsville
Guests are also able to donate to the American Red Cross by visiting redcross.org/zaxbys.
