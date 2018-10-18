Trump administration seeks prompt immigration ruling

File - In this Aug. 15, 2012 file photo, a legal immigrant reads a guide of the conditions needed to apply for the so-called 'DREAMers' Obama program, formally known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) at the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, CHIRLA offices in Los Angeles. The Trump administration says it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene if a federal appeals court does not rule soon on the administration's decision to end legal protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. The U.S. Department of Justice said in a letter to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, that it wanted a ruling on President Barack Obama's DACA program by October 31. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) (Damian Dovarganes)