Thousands of customers who use prepaid direct deposit cards unable to access funds

"MetaBank’s processing partner, FIS, experienced an ACH application issue that impacted MetBank’s ability to provide ACH files for processing our cardholders’ direct deposits. The FIS issue was widespread and impacted multiple financial services providers. We worked diligently with MetaBank and FIS to resolve the issue and we have received all delayed ACH files from MetaBank. Cardholders whose direct deposit transactions were previously delayed have now been processed. We sincerely apologize for any inconveniences this may have caused our valued customers.”