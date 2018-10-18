Seasonable start with a mild, sunny afternoon; Rain moves in for Saturday

Expecting our temperatures to climb into the mid 70s Friday due to that south wind, and some spots could be even warmer than that. Clouds will start to build as we go throughout the day on Friday and that’ll bring a chance at some rain by the late evening and overnight into early Saturday. Rainfall does look to end some point Saturday morning. Right now it looks like it could possibly end by 8 o’clock, which would be great news for the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run! That rain will be with a cold front that moves through during the day on Saturday. That means we’ve will be even cooler Sunday and then again in the Monday morning.