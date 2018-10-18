Red Cross calls for healthy donors to maintain blood supply

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - As influenza activity picks up, the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood and platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need.
Blood and platelets can only be given by donors who are feeling well. One way to maintain health is to get a flu vaccine each fall. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free.
Stay healthy this flu season and make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed this fall after hurricanes Michael and Florence forced the cancellation of about 200 blood drives, causing approximately 7,000 units of blood and platelets to go uncollected.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-15
Madison County
Huntsville
- 11/2/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
- 11/3/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
- 11/4/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
- 11/5/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
_______________
Lauderdale County
Florence
- 11/6/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of North Alabama Banquet Hall, One Harrison Plaza
_______________
Madison County
Huntsville
- 11/6/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Calhoun College, 102 B Wynn Drive
- 11/6/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
- 11/7/2018: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
- 11/9/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
- 11/10/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
- 11/11/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
- 11/12/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
_______________
Morgan County
Decatur
- 11/12/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cook’s Pest Control - Conference Building, Cook’s Pest Control - Corporate Office, 1741 5th Ave SE
_______________
Madison County
Huntsville
- 11/13/2018: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
- 11/14/2018: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
- 11/16/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
- 11/17/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
