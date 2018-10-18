Pumpkin weighing 1,300 pounds no match for elephants at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The elephants at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo got in the Halloween spirit with a giant pumpkin on Thursday morning.
Zoo officials let the African elephants play with and eat a 1,300-pound pumpkin beginning at 11 a.m.
Willy, the Metroparks Zoo’s adult male elephant, weighs approximately 14,000 pounds.
The elephant enrichment activity kicks off the second weekend of Boo at the Zoo, a Halloween-themed event held at the zoo that includes festive animal feedings, a hay maze, and trick-or-treating.
