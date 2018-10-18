1 person killed in shooting at Huntsville apartment complex

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A person is dead due to a shooting at a Huntsville apartment complex. Authorities tell WAFF officers were responding to a call of an accidental shooting.
Police confirm a male was killed at Magnolia Place Apartments off Winchester Road. The age of the victim has not been released at this time.
One person is being questioned and family members of the victim are at the scene.
WAFF 48 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more details at this time.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.