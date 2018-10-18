Lauderdale County football player recovering after spinal cord injury

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County High School student is back at home recovering from a spinal injury after taking a hard hit on the football field.
School officials told WAFF 48′s Levi Harvey that Carson Harbin is doing well and he hopes to be back to school soon.
Lauderdale County High School Assistant Principal Casey Tate said this past Friday was a nightmare for the entire school. Tate was at the football game Friday night and told us he saw Harbin make a tackle before going numb.
Tate said everyone was in shock and worry as they watched Harbin get airlifted to the hospital.
“He’s a fighter, he’s a go-getter and one of the most passionate young men that I have seen in my career as far as football and doing any task that gets in front of him," said Tate. "He is going to use that no doubt to overcome this obstacle as well.”
Tate says the hope is that Harbin will have a speedy recovery and they want to thank everyone for all the prayers and support.
