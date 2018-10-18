Huntsville homeowners concerned planned city sidewalks will ruin yards

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - City of Huntsville’s planning department is working on a project in a southeast Huntsville neighborhood that has homeowners up in arms. They are concerned the sidewalk project will take over their yards.
“I personally do not want to give up my front yard to anybody. It’s my front yard," said Mike Wango.
Homeowners on Princeton Boulevard and Auburn Avenue off of Governor’s Drive came home to outlines earlier this month for a new sidewalk. They say they didn’t ask for one.
The city’s planning department sent a letter dated October 3,informing residents the city would start work on Oct. 11. However, residents say they didn’t get that letter until at least Oct. 10.
“Construction guys were the first notice we got. Like I said, I didn’t get mine for more than a week late," said Chris Burrows.
Flooding and drainage has been a consistent issue in this neighborhood. Residents say they hope sidewalk design doesn’t make that worse.
Another major concern for these homeowners is the yard space they will lose. “These houses were built in the 40s. We don’t have much of a backyard or front yard, so a sidewalk would take about a third of our yards," explained Angela Farley.
“It just feels like the sidewalk is on your front porch and you have no privacy," said Wango.
Speeding is a big issue, which leads to safety in this family community. They’ve suggested speed bumps to the city before. “Speed bumps are a lot cheaper, but nobody has been asked," said Burrows.
Last week, members of this Madison Heights community presented a petition to city council. More than 30 people signed it, WAFF 48 was told.
For now, the project has been halted. Although, residents are demanding a change on how city officials communicate before the next project gets underway.
“I do believe the city is listening to us, and I do think they’ll have to address their process and how they treat private property ownership, notification and feedback. So that they actually understand what the neighborhoods want," said Wango.
