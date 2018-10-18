Huntsville City Schools magnet school application window for 2019-2020 school year is open

Open Now Through November 14, 2018

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 18, 2018 at 12:25 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 12:25 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -The Magnet Application for Academy for Academic and Arts, Academy for Science & Foreign Language, Columbia High School, Creative and Performing Arts at Lee High, and New Century Technology High School; is now open and will remain open through November 14, 2018.

To learn more about our programs or to apply online, visit www.HuntsvilleCitySchools.org/magnet.

If you have additional questions about HCS Magnet applications, contact the Office of Magnet Programs at magnet@hsv-k12.org or by calling (256) 428-6864 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Or drop by our Magnet Fair this Saturday, October 20th at the Lee High School Theater.

