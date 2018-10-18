Harvest home raided after numerous reports of drug activity

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s department raided a Harvest home early this morning, after numerous complaints of drugs from neighbors.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office initiated the raid around 5:00 a.m. this morning at the home on Vasser Farms Drive in Harvest.
According to one nearby homeowner, none of the neighbors would let their children play outside because of the drug problem originating from the home.
When they arrived at the home, 12 people were inside-two of which were children.
Drugs were seized and several arrests were made. Law enforcement has not released the names of those arrested.
