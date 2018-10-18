Farm-rich Salinas exemplifies California's housing struggles

In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, photo, electrical wires run into an apartment building as a room is lit by a TV screen in Salinas, Calif. Nearly a quarter of the state's resident's live in poverty, the highest rate in the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Median annual earnings in the state rose by a fraction of the increase in housing costs from 2006 to 2016, according to the California Budget and Policy Center. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (AP)