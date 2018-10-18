Crime Stoppers: Suspect stole $700 worth of lingerie

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down a lingerie thief.
Do you recognize this woman? She’s the one wearing a baseball cap. Police say she found a way to hide $700 worth of clothing before leaving the Victoria’s Secret store at Parkway Place Mall. The Brassiere bandit and the two other women seen with her on surveillance took off in a Maroon Ford Fusion.
Tips leading to an arrest can qualify for a reward of up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME or text your anonymous tips.
