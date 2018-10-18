Chilly start with a mild, sunny afternoon; Rain moves in for Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Grab your jacket, you will need it this morning!
Temperatures are into the 40s across much of the Valley this morning, with a few spots into the low 50s.
It should be a very mild and seasonable day out there today with plenty of sunshine through the middle of the day.
High temperatures this afternoon will likely climb into the mid to upper 60s possibly even the low 70s in some spots.
Wind out of the north today will shift to the south for Friday which will drive in a little more warmth as we head on into the afternoon.
Expecting our temperatures to climb into the mid-70s Friday due to that south wind, and some spots could be even warmer than that.
Clouds will start to build as we go throughout the day on Friday and that’ll bring a chance at some rain by the late evening and overnight into early Saturday. Rainfall does look to end some point Saturday morning.
Right now it looks like it could possibly end by 8 o’clock, which would be great news for the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run! That rain will be with a cold front that moves through during the day on Saturday.
That means we’ve will be even cooler Sunday and then again in the Monday morning.
