Alabamians flock to Tennessee for lottery tickets

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Your chances aren’t good, but the prizes are mighty. The Mega Millions lottery, which will hold its next drawing on Friday, is now at a record $868 million.
Meanwhile, the Powerball drawing set for Thursday night is at $345 million.
WAFF 48′s Jenna Rae left the lottery-free Alabama and crossed into Tennessee to find the crowds.
She found that most lottery ticket buyers at the state line gas station, The Magic Mile, were also from Alabama.
Powerball.com states players have a 1 in 293 million chance of winning the jackpot. Yikes.
Magic Mile Owner Bob Bevill said his store has sold more tickets than he can imagine.
“Just a couple weeks ago we had someone win a million dollars and so most people could get pretty excited about that, and we’ve had other million dollar winners, but I think this has been our single biggest winner," said Bevill.
