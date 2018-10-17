Powerball jackpot climbs to $345 million for Wednesday’s drawing

(RNN) – So, you didn’t win last night’s Mega Millions jackpot and maybe you’re a little down.
Cheer up, there’s still $345 million up for grabs in tonight’s Powerball drawing.
America’s caught up in a bit of lottery fever this week with dueling major jackpots hogging the headlines.
Add the Powerball jackpot to Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, now at a record $900 million, and the combined jackpots total $1.245 billion.
The next Powerball winner will need to match numbers on all five white balls and the red Powerball. The white balls are numbered 1-69, while the red balls go from 1-26.
But even if you don’t hit the jackpot, smaller prizes can be won by matching fewer numbers.
Jackpot winners have a choice to make: cash or annuity. Those who take the cash will receive a one-time lump-sum equal to all the cash in the prize pool, which is $199 million for Wednesday’s drawing.
The $345 million annuity will be paid in installments over the next 30 years.
The Powerball jackpot has been climbing since a New York man won a $245.6 million jackpot in early August.
The largest Powerball jackpot ever was $1.586 billion in January 2016. It was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
The odds of winning tonight’s drawing are about one in 292 million.
Powerball is available in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night, just in case you don’t win big tonight.
