Phil Campbell resident killed in rollover wreck

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Alabama State Troopers report that a Phil Campbell resident was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.
It reportedly happened at about 6 p.m. on County Road 77 near County Road 56 in Franklin County.
Troopers say the vehicle left the road and rolled over, entrapping the driver.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers identified the driver as 52-year-old Ronnie Presley.
Investigators say speed was a factor in the crash.
Presley was alone in the vehicle.
