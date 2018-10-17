Moulton woman, teen son killed in 2-vehicle crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Alabama State Troopers report that a mother and son were killed in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning.
Troopers say a Moulton woman and her teenage son were killed when the 2009 Nissan Cube she was driving crossed the center line and collided with a 2006 Peterbilt. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Their names are being withheld until the preliminary investigation is complete.
The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.
The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Alabama 69 about six miles south of Bremen.
