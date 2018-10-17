Morning showers then we clear out, drier end to the week

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Waking up to some light showers and even a little bit of fog out there this morning. Showers should come to an end during the morning as we begin to clear out!
Clouds and light rain should last through the morning hours but will start to clear out as we head on into the early afternoon. Sunshine should be plentiful this afternoon and evening with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s for much of the Tennessee Valley.
We’ll continue to clear out overnight tonight with temperatures falling into the mid 40s!
High pressure sets up we means we should stay dry throughout the remainder of the week. However late Friday another disturbance starts to come through, which will bring rain overnight and into Saturday morning.
We will have to keep an eye on that rainfall for Saturday morning and the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run.
Behind that front things look even cooler with low temperatures possibly hitting the 30s by early next week.
