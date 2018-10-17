Madison County Sheriff’s office looking for new evidence in cold case

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has deputies on scene on Old Gurley Pike and Cave Springs Road where Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for new evidence in a almost 20 year old cold case disappearance and possible homicide.
Squad cars, unmarked law enforcement vehicles, and a motorized backhoe were all on-scene at Old Gurley Pike and Cave Springs Road Wednesday morning. The backhoe could be seen digging near a trailer.
Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms this investigative activity is connected with Warren Flippo’s disappearance. Flippo went missing in June of 2000. The Sheriff’s office believes he was killed.
According to The Charley Project Flippo was last seen in Huntsville on June 24, 2000. Flippo was reported missing five days later on June 29th. He was riding in his vehicle accompanied by a long-haired man wearing a baseball hat. Flippo worked at Cedar Mill, Giles and Kendall Inc. at the time of his disappearance according to the The Charley Project missing person entry.
In 2005 the Madison County Sheriff’s Office believed they had a lead in Flippo’s disappearance back in 2005. In March of that year a search was conducted at a home on Cherry Tree Road. Investigators dug underneath a driveway but found no new evidence.
