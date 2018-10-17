Jackson County woman dies after stabbing

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to piece together what happened after a woman was found lying on a road suffering from severe stab wounds.
The 25-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in Jasper, Tennessee where she later died.
She was found lying on a roadway in Bridgeport. Which road hasn’t been released by the Sheriff’s Office yet.
The Sheriff’s Office also hasn’t released any information about a suspect or the victim’s identity.
