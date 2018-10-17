Illinois AG candidate: Harassment leads many to promiscuity

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2003 file photo then Miss America Erika Harold waves during the 2003 Miss America boardwalk parade in Atlantic City, N.J. Harold a Republican, now running for Illinois attorney general once said many victims of sexual harassment "become very promiscuous" and that young people who are called names like "whore" or "slut" think: "that's what I want to be." Harold is stressing her experience as an anti-bullying advocate as she seeks the job of Illinois' top legal officer. She made the comments after winning the 2003 Miss America pageant, and her campaign stood by them Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. ( AP Photo/Brian Branch-Price File) (AP)