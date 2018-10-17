Huntsville startup Paratus Universe brings outer space to the ground

“Our target market is Hard Science Fiction fans high school age and up. More specifically we are targeting a subset of those fans that we can easily market to through their local game stores, conventions, and schools. We expect a simulator to be on the road 6 days a week: at schools during the weekday, at game stores and other events on weekday nights, and at a local convention on the weekends. On the seventh day the simulator is in the depot, undergoing regular maintenance,” says Adams.