Huntsville School Parents call for success at simplicity

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Schools hosted its first strategic plan meetings for parents Tuesday at Grissom High School.
Superintendent Christie Finley, administrators and a hand-full of parents were on hand.
They discussed the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to the district in all in capacities, including safety, finances and enrollment among others.
One theme parents discussed was ensuring the district was meeting its basic obligation- educating children.
Some parents said new technology or loftier goals can get in the way of that basic objective.
Those parents declined to comment.
Finley said it’s important for the process to play out, but the districts broad goals remain the same.
“The main goals that we’re looking at is student achievement, always has been and will be reading and math, and that will be something we’re looking at Pre-K through 12th grade," she said.
The next strategic meeting is Oct. 22 at Jemison High School (5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
