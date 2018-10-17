Huntsville Fire and Rescue to conduct live fire training Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue will be conducting training drills and a controlled burn on Thursday October 18, 2018 between the hours of 8:00 am. and 1:00 pm.
The building to be used for the training is located at 2811 6th. Ave. SW.
Please be alert for fire department personnel and equipment in the area. Signs will be posted indicating the training area and any changes to the normal traffic flow that may be necessary.
There will be some smoke in the area. Please keep the windows to your house and cars closed during this time. Avoid hanging clothes outside on the clothesline and keep other items that might be affected by smoke inside. We would also ask that cars be parked away from the training building so that the fire department can have access the building and to avoid any damage.
This training will help provide more safe and effective rescue services to the public.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.