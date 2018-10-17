Harvest man arrested for burglary after making himself at home in a strangers house

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Investigators arrested a Harvest man Tuesday who allegedly forced entry to a stranger’s residence and “made himself at home” inside. He was still inside the home when the homeowner returned.
Tyler Keefe Love, 31, is charged with Burglary 2nd Degree. He is held in the Limestone County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Limestone County Sheriff’s deputies and Ardmore Police officers responded to Davis Avenue Tuesday evening when the victim, who had returned to her home to find Love inside, called police.
Ardmore Police officers detained Love when they arrived, and Limestone County Sheriff’s investigators found evidence that Love had spent a good deal of time inside the victim’s home.
Evidence showed that Love had washed his clothes, taken a bath, clipped his toenails, and searched through her cabinets, drawers, jewelry boxes, and even turned off her Scentsy burner. Love had also cooked a sandwich with a fresh onion, eggs, ham, butter, mayonnaise, and cheese that he found in the victim’s house, but he didn’t get a chance to eat it before he was arrested.
When the resident returned home, she noticed lights on and her door open. As soon as she entered, she confronted Love, shouting “What are you doing in my home?” Love replied, “Washing clothes, Grandmama.” He refused to leave.
Love appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
Love had previously been released from the Limestone County Jail on October 10 after serving time for burglary and other charges, and it was only five days after his release that he was arrested in this burglary incident.
