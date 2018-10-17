Guntersville bringing two live concerts to Hydrofest 2019

“With the Hydrofest we are adding another class of boats. So, not only are you going to get the two concerts, you’ll still have the H-1 Unlimiteds and the Grand Prix’s but we’re also adding the Formula 2 and Formula 4 boats which a lot of people know those as tunnel boats. They’ve raced here in the past and so we’re bringing that group back to be part of our weekend,” said Katy Norton with the Marshall County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.