Guntersville bringing two live concerts to Hydrofest 2019

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - They’re already preparing for professional boat racing in Guntersville for next summer.
The city council has approved 50-thousand to help out with two major concerts planned for the event. They’re looking to bring a Christian rock group Friday night and on Saturday night it will be classic rock.
They're already getting ready for Hydrofest 2019 just a few months after bringing back professional boat racing to Guntersville earlier this summer.
Event officials say they’re moving the venue for the concerts to where the boat racing crowds will be. Katy Norton says the boat racing will end at five each day so they’ll have plenty of time to get the concerts ready so people will not have to travel like they did this past year to see the concert.
Norton says they also will not be changing ticket prices this year. A weekend pass will be $20 and that includes seeing the concerts. Norton says they’re also bringing more racing to the venue next year.
“With the Hydrofest we are adding another class of boats. So, not only are you going to get the two concerts, you’ll still have the H-1 Unlimiteds and the Grand Prix’s but we’re also adding the Formula 2 and Formula 4 boats which a lot of people know those as tunnel boats. They’ve raced here in the past and so we’re bringing that group back to be part of our weekend,” said Katy Norton with the Marshall County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
The bands will be released at a later date.
Tickets are expected to go on sale March 1, 2019.
