Don't expect NFL to institute a national anthem policy soon

"The focus has been on listening, learning, understanding what the players want to accomplish in their community, the impact they want to have and supporting them," Goodell said. "Our clubs have done that at historic levels and we've gone over that the last couple of days. I'm proud of what our clubs are doing. I'm proud of what our players are doing. We're all working together to try to address those issues, and from my standpoint that always helps make relationships more productive when there's respect and understanding and agreement to work together to try to make things better.