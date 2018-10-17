Clearing skies and cool Wednesday

Skies will continue to clear for the rest of your Wednesday afternoon with cool high temperatures in the middle 60s.
Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with chilly low temperatures falling into the middle 40s, jackets will be needed Thursday morning! Thursday will be a pleasant fall day as high pressure takes over, skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 70 degrees.
A cold front will move in form the west late Friday night and bring some scattered showers to the Tennessee Valley. The heaviest rainfall with this front will be early Saturday morning with rain accumulation over ½” likely. Showers will end by lunchtime Saturday leaving us with lingering clouds and highs in the middle 60s.
After the front moves through, cooler fall air moves in with highs staying in the 60s into next week.
