Auburn City Council approves project to build new hotel in downtown Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - The Auburn City Council has approved a memorandum of understanding for a project that will bring a hotel to the heart of downtown Auburn.
The motion was opposed by councilwoman Lynda Tremaine after her motion to table the issue died. Tremaine believed more time was needed for the public to understand the project.
This plan was first presented in March and will change a large stretch of College Street in downtown Auburn.
The “Southern Living Hotel” will stretch from Quixotes to Regions Bank to include a grocery store, spa and restaurant. The development will be 90,000 square feet, some of which could provide retail space for the current shop owners in this area to move into. The bicycle shop, nail salon, and a host of other retailers currently occupy the area.
Harvest Capital Group, the company managing the project, will also add almost 200 more parking spaces to the downtown parking deck currently that’s under construction.
The hotel would be 75 feet tall and bring a new look to downtown and will be one of the first buildings constructed under the ordinance that allows buildings to be as tall as 75 feet.
Some city leaders say there is a need for more spots for tourism and accommodations in the downtown area and the approval of this nearly 130-room hotel will provide just that.
Now that the council has approved the project, negotiations will begin with the project managers.
Tuesday is the last city council meeting with current councilors. Six new members along with a new mayor will be sworn in on Nov. 5.
