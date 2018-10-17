Academy Sports and Outdoors partners with Huntsville Hospital Foundation to donate shopping sprees to two breast cancer survivors

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - In preparation for Saturday’s Liz Hurley Ribbon Run, Academy Sports + Outdoors is partnering with Huntsville Hospital Foundation to provide two breast cancer survivors with $200 shopping sprees.
The event will take place Wednesday, October 17, 2018 from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m at Academy Sports and Outdoors.
During the shopping spree event, each survivor will be shopping for running shoes, apparel, and any other equipment that they will need for Saturday’s race, while being accompanied by an Academy team member.
