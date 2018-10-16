WWII veteran Warren Schmitt has passed away

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Warren Schmitt, World War II veteran and member of the Purple Heart Honor Roll, died Monday. He would have turned 93 this Wednesday.
We followed Warren as he got back in a WWII-era bomber this summer at a local air show.
He actually survived a mid-air collision in one in the war.
We were also there last month when Warren received a quilt of valor for his time in service.
During the second World War, Schmitt flew 13 missions as a nose gunner on a B-24 bomber. Warren was assigned to the 456 Bomber Group of the 15th Air Force. He was injured in one of those missions and received a Purple Heart for his bravery and sacrifice.
You can watch our interview with Warren Schmitt during that airshow now:
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.