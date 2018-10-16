Swallowing $16B purchase of Flipkart, Walmart cuts outlook

FILE- In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, a shopper loads her car after shopping at a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart trimmed its annual profit outlook citing the $16 billion acquisition of the Indian online retailer Flipkart, its biggest deal ever. The company said on Tuesday, Oct. 16, however, that online sales growth would slow to 35 percent, from last quarter’s 40 percent growth. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Gene J. Puskar)